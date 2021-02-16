Maryland reports 30 COVID-related deaths, 516 new cases on fewer than 10,000 test results

Maryland health officials reported 516 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, the fewest the state has added in a single day since Oct. 21, though that low figure coincides with Maryland reporting fewer than 10,000 test results for the first time since Sept. 9.
The state also reported that 30 more residents have died of complications from COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Tuesday’s additions bring Maryland to 372,221 infections and 7,430 fatalities in the nearly 11 months since the state reported its first case in March 2020. The state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for three straight days, the first such streak since Nov. 1-3.
Maryland clinics have now administered more than 900,000 doses of vaccine, with another 5,745 Marylanders receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination Monday, the state said. According to state data, 4.20% of Marylanders have been fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both of the needed doses, while 10.84% have received at least one shot.
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, dropped again to 4.23%, the lowest that figure has been since Nov. 5. Only a week ago, the figure was 5.78%, and a month ago, it was 8.14%.
There are 1,110 patients in Maryland hospitals facing the virus’ effects, a decrease of three from Monday. Of those, 293 are in intensive care, an increase from Monday’s 285.
