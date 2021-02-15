Maryland reports fewest new daily coronavirus cases since October; 26 more deaths

At least 5% of the population in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions has received at least one dose of vaccine. All but seven jurisdictions are exceeding the state’s overall percentage in that metric, though that group of seven includes four of Maryland’s top five counties in population: Montgomery County (10.14%), Anne Arundel County (9.90%), Baltimore City (9.32%) and Prince George’s County (5.18%). Prince George’s is the state’s lone jurisdiction to vaccinate less than 7.5% of its population.