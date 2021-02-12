10% of Marylanders have received 1 COVID vaccine dose; positivity rate drops beneath 5% for 1st time since November

One-tenth of Maryland’s population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, state health officials reported Friday
Meanwhile, the state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, was at 4.87% on Friday, down 5.08% on Thursday. It marks the first time since Nov. 8 the state has reported a seven-day positivity rate under 5%. A month ago, the figure was 8.76%.
With another 18,230 Marylanders receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination, more than 818,0000 vaccine doses have been administered overall, according to state data. Those additions mean 10.01% of residents have received at least one shot, while 3.52% of Marylanders have received both of the needed shots and are considered fully vaccinated.
On the same day the state crossed the 10% threshold in vaccinations, Maryland health officials reported 1,112 new cases of the coronavirus and 36 more deaths associated with COVID-19. The state has reported fewer than 1,200 new cases for five straight days, the longest such streak since three-plus months between July 26 and Nov. 5.
Those additions bring Maryland to 368,977 infections and 7,324 fatalities since the state reported its first case in March 2020.
There are 1,225 patients in Maryland hospitals facing the virus’ effects — that metric’s lowest point since Nov. 20 — with 326 in intensive care. The day prior, the state reported those figures as 1,272 and 324, respectively.
