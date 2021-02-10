Maryland adds 1,137 new coronavirus infections, 33 new related deaths

Those additions bring Maryland to 366,666 infections and 7,267 confirmed fatalities since the state reported its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020. Entering Wednesday, the state had reported fewer than 1,000 cases on four of the previous eight days, but that primarily coincided with a decline in the number of test results being reported. There were more than 30,000 test results reported Wednesday, more than double Tuesday’s total.