Maryland adds 1,137 new coronavirus infections, 33 new related deaths

Maryland health officials reported 1,137 new cases of the coronavirus and 33 more deaths associated with it Wednesday.
Those additions bring Maryland to 366,666 infections and 7,267 confirmed fatalities since the state reported its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020. Entering Wednesday, the state had reported fewer than 1,000 cases on four of the previous eight days, but that primarily coincided with a decline in the number of test results being reported. There were more than 30,000 test results reported Wednesday, more than double Tuesday’s total.
Another 11,657 Marylanders received their first COVID-19 vaccination, the state said, compared to 13,745 recipients the prior day. Maryland as of Wednesday passed 750,000 administered vaccine doses overall, according to state health department data, leaving 3% of Marylanders fully vaccinated, while 9.4% have received at least one shot.
The state’s seven-day testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that return positive results, was at 5.32% on Wednesday, with a drop of 0.46 percentage points from Tuesday. That brings the rate to its lowest point in exactly three months. It’s the 13th straight day that figure has been beneath 6% after spending Nov. 13 to Jan. 27 above that mark.
A day after reporting fewer than 1,400 hospitalized virus patients for the first time in nearly three months, Maryland reported that there are now fewer than 1,300 patients in its hospitals facing the virus’ effects, with 324 of the 1,282 patients in intensive care. The day prior, the state reported 326 ICU cases.
This story will be updated.