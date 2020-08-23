Maryland confirms 579 new coronavirus cases and six deaths

Maryland reported 579 new coronavirus cases Sunday, as well as six more deaths caused by COVID-19.
The Maryland Department of Health has identified 104,102 cases since officials began tracking the virus in March. The confirmed number of people who have died in Maryland is 3,552, though in reality, it could be much higher.
There are 407 people currently hospitalized in Maryland, including 99 in intensive care unit. The number of seriously ill people requiring that level of care has been trending downward, this weekend falling below 100 for the first time since the early days of the global pandemic.
The state has conducted 1,772,656 COVID-19 tests so far, with 1,128,794 people testing negative.
The state’s positivity rate on Sunday was 3.13%, up slightly from the day before.
