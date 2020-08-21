Maryland reports 670 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Maryland reported 670 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, and 5 new deaths caused by COVID-19.
After a peak earlier this month, new daily case numbers have started trending down again. Friday’s caseload, though, is the largest since Aug. 15, when 818 cases were reported. Since then, the number new daily cases had been lower than 600.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations are also declining slightly. Maryland reported 455 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 Friday, the same as on Thursday. About 22% of those hospitalized Friday were in intensive care units.
Since June 26, the state’s COVID-19 testing seven-day average positivity rate has been below 5%, a key reopening benchmark as defined by the World Health Organization. On Friday, the rate was 3.08%, placing it below 4% for the 13th consecutive day.
Maryland’s positivity rate as determined by researchers at Johns Hopkins University has long been higher than the state’s number, because Hopkins doesn’t include some repeat tests administered to the same individual. But even Hopkins’ rate is currently below 5%, at 4.40%.
On Thursday, for the first time, all of the state’s jurisdictions had seven-day average positivity rates below 5%, but one county inched above that metric as of Friday. Somerset County has a rate of 5.29%.
This article will be updated.