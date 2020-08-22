Maryland reports 624 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, as ICU hospitalizations reach lowest level since March

Maryland reported 624 new coronavirus cases Saturday, as well as 10 more deaths caused by COVID-19, and the total number of patients being treated for the virus in intensive care units declined further.
The Maryland Department of Health says the state now has confirmed 103,523 cases since the pandemic began spreading in the state in March. Deaths from the virus in Maryland now number 3,546.
A total of 1,751,515 test for the virus have been conducted so far, more than 28,000 of them in the 24 hours previous to the state’s Saturday morning report.
Since June 25, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has been below 5%, a key reopening benchmark as defined by the World Health Organization. On Saturday, the rate was 3.09%, a slight increase from Friday’s record low of 3.08%. Maryland’s rate has been below 4% for 14 consecutive days.
Hospitalizations for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus declined slightly. Maryland reported 441 people in the hospital Saturday due to COVID-19, 14 fewer than on Friday. Of those 441, 98 were in intensive care units, four fewer than were reported Friday. ICU levels reached below 100 for the first time since March 29, when there were 94 units being used for COVID-19 patients.
