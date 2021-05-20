Maryland reports lowest positivity rate for third day in a row

For the third consecutive day, Maryland’s COVID-19 seven-day average testing positivity rate is at an all time low.
The rate declined from 2.19% to 2.06%, an indication that infections are slowing amid the statewide vaccination effort, and Maryland’s testing regime is still keeping pace.
Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in Maryland:
Cases
The state reported 319 cases, down from 337 reported Wednesday.
Earlier in the week, the state reported just 212 cases a day, the lowest totals since March 30, 2020.
The state’s 14-day average is fewer than 450 cases a day. At the start of May, it was close to 1,000.
In total, though, Maryland has reported 457,084 cases of COVID-19.
Deaths
State health officials said Thursday that two more people have died from the virus.
The state’s 14-day average is about 10 deaths daily, a figure that climbed to 16 earlier this month, and was once as high as 44.
In total, 8,768 Marylanders have died from the novel coronavirus.
Hospitalizations
As of Thursday, 555 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland, 30 fewer than Wednesday.
That figure has been nearly cut in half during May. On May 1, 1,009 people were receiving treatment for COVID-19 in state hospitals.
Over the course of the pandemic, more than 42,000 people have been in Maryland hospitals with the disease.
Positivity Rate
The state’s positivity rate has decreased tremendously since an April peak brought it above 5%, the World Health Organization-recommended barometer for reopening.
Now, the rate is approaching 2%.
Thursday, state health officials said they’d conducted 29,948 new COVID-19 tests, on par with daily totals from the past few weeks.
Vaccinations
So far, 44.2% of all Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 54.4% are either fully or partially vaccinated.
Thursday, officials reported administering 58,898 new shots. That includes 24,060 new first doses in the two-dose regimen required for the Pfzier-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, 33,035 second shots and 1,803 Johnson & Johnson doses, for which only one shot is required.
