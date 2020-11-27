Maryland reports 2,378 new coronavirus cases, fourth most since pandemic began

Maryland reported 2,378 new coronavirus cases Friday, the fourth highest daily total since officials started tracking the pandemic in March.
The state also reported that 22 more people have died from the virus. For the past four days, state health officials have reported more than 20 deaths, once a rarity.
In the month of November, Maryland has set a new record for daily coronavirus cases three times. Before this month, the largest number of cases reported in one day was 1,784. As of Friday, it’s 2,910.
Experts have long warned of a fall and winter surge of COVID-19, which has killed 4,392 Marylanders to date. Many worry that the numbers will continue their dramatic rise after Thanksgiving gatherings across the country, although some said there’s likely to be a lull in the days after Thanksgiving due to reduced testing capacity.
“We don’t expect that most US jurisdictions will fully staff public health departments from Thursday through Sunday,” wrote Erin Kissane, co-founder of The Atlantic’s COVID Tracking Project, in a blog post. “We anticipate that reporting of tests and cases will be delayed through at least Monday, November 30 — and perhaps several days longer, considering the depth of the likely backlogs produced by a four-day slowdown during a major case surge.”
Still, Maryland reported Friday conducting 47,320 tests, the most so far this week. The state’s positivity rate, down slightly from Thursday, is 6.3%.
Friday, Maryland reported that 1,435 people are hospitalized due to the virus, 18 fewer than on Thursday.
