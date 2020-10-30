Maryland reports second straight day of 900+ new coronavirus cases

Maryland health officials reported 927 new coronavirus cases Friday morning, piling on to the week’s already heavy caseload.
Friday is the third day this week that new cases have topped 800, something that — before this week — hadn’t happened in October. It comes a day after the state’s total reached its highest peak since early August, at 962 new cases.
The state also reported Friday that 10 more people have died of the virus.
It was also the second straight day Maryland saw the most hospitalizations from the virus since early August. A total of 513 people were hospitalized Friday, up 11 from the day before.
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate continues to inch higher. Friday, health officials said it had reached 3.71%, up from 3.52% on Thursday.
Friday’s data brings the state’s total to 144,314 reported coronavirus cases, and 3,990 deaths from the virus.
