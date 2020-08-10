Maryland reports 755 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Maryland reported new 755 coronavirus cases and 6 new deaths from the virus Monday.
On average, new case counts have declined slightly since a peak in early August. Meanwhile, the state hasn’t reported more than 20 deaths in a day since late June.
In total, the state has reported 96,258 cases and 3,454 deaths as a result of the disease.
Hospitalizations have also started a slight decline of late. On August 1, hospitalizations from the virus climbed close to 600 people, but since then, they’ve declined closer to 500 people. Currently, 534 people are in the hospital because of COVID-19, nine more than Sunday. About 22% of those individuals are in intensive care units.
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate declined to another record low — 3.62% — on Monday, but the rate reported by Johns Hopkins University, which is calculated differently, has remained considerably higher than the state’s. Most recently, the university reported it at 5.53%.
Hopkins uses the number of people tested to calculate its rate, but Maryland uses the number of tests conducted, meaning that if one person takes multiple tests, they are all included.
The state conducted 29,731 tests over the past 24 hours, short of its record high on Sunday — 40,473.
