Maryland reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the third time in a week

Maryland reported 1,169 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths from the virus Friday.
The state’s caseload has continued to climb over the past several weeks, with more than 500 new cases reported each day since July 13. Friday marks the third day in the past week that the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases.
Hospitalizations from the virus have also started to tick up. The state reported 590 people were hospitalized as of Friday, five more than on Thursday. About 22% of those hospitalized are in intensive care units.
There haven’t been more than 20 deaths reported in a single day, though, since last month.
The state has reported a total of 88,346 cases and 3,362 deaths from the virus since it started tracking COVID-19 in March.
The coronavirus testing positivity rate, as reported by the state, remains below 5%, a key World Health Organization metric, and was at 4.54% as of Friday. The WHO recommends that there be a positivity rate below 5% for two weeks before governments reopen. Maryland started reopening before its positivity rate fell below 5%, but it’s remained there for weeks.
But Johns Hopkins University, which tabulates the rate differently, gave Maryland a 6.04% positivity rate. Hopkins calculates its rate based on the number of individuals who have been tested, whereas the state uses the number of tests that have been conducted.