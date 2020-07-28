Maryland reports 648 new coronavirus cases, 12 new deaths

Maryland reported 648 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and 12 more deaths.
Tuesday’s numbers represent a sharp decline from Monday, when 1,128 new cases were reported, but the state has confirmed 1,000 or more cases in two of the last four days. The largest number of cases Maryland has reported in a single day is 1,784.
In total, Maryland has reported 85,524 confirmed cases and 3,327 deaths from COVID-19 since officials began tracking the virus in March.
Deaths from the virus have remained relatively low, and haven’t risen above 20 per day since last month. The highest number of deaths the state has reported in a single day is 74.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, are beginning to rise. On Tuesday, Maryland reported that 544 people were hospitalized because of the virus, eight more than on Monday.
During the first few weeks of July, the number of people hospitalized in Maryland because of COVID-19 hovered around 400. Over the past week, though, they’ve lingered between 500 and 550 people.
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 4.54%, a decrease of .07% compared with Monday.
The state hasn’t reported a seven-day average testing positivity rate over 5% in a month. This is considered an important benchmark, since the World Health Organization recommends that states remain below it for 14 days before initiating reopening procedures. Maryland began reopening before its rate fell below 5%, but has lingered there since late June. But Johns Hopkins University, which calculates the rate differently, placed Maryland at 5.83% as of early Tuesday morning. By Hopkins’ count, 34 states currently have a positivity rate higher than 5%.
Hopkins calculates its rate using the number of people to whom tests have been administered, but the state uses the raw number of tests administered.
Meanwhile, 4.33% of COVID-19 tests reported complete on Tuesday came back positive, compared to 5.86% on Monday.
This story will be updated.