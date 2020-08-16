State reports over 100,000 Marylanders have been diagnosed with coronavirus since March

Maryland has now confirmed more than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus since mid-March as officials reported 519 new cases Sunday.
Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 100,212 cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus.
Maryland also reported three new deaths due to the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total count to 3,502 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it since officials began tracking the virus in March.
As of Sunday, 475 people are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 3.42%.
