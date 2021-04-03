Maryland sets another COVID vaccination record, but cases, positivity rate continue trending poorly

Throughout the vaccine rollout, Black Marylanders have been vaccinated at a disproportionately slower rate than their white counterparts, according to available race data. As of Saturday, 22% of shots have been given to Black Marylanders, who make up 31% of the state population, according to U.S. Census data. Meanwhile, 65% of shots have gone to white Marylanders, who make up 58.5% of the state population.