Maryland reports smallest daily total of new COVID-19 cases so far this month

Maryland reported 631 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest daily total so far this month.
Historically, though, fewer new cases are reported Mondays because fewer COVID-19 tests are conducted over weekends.
Other key coronavirus metrics have improved slightly, but remain elevated over last month’s totals. Meanwhile, though, the state set a new record for vaccinations reported on a Monday.
Cases
Despite the low total for Monday, Maryland is still averaging about 1,300 new cases each day. After a surge during the winter months, the 14-day average had been sinking, and declined as low as 765 in March. But then, it began an upswing that has lasted for weeks, although it’s started to plateau slightly.
In sum, Maryland has reported 436,659 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.
Deaths
Eleven more people were reported dead from the virus Monday, health officials said.
In total, 8,387 people have died from COVID-19 in Maryland since the virus struck last year.
Hospitalizations
Throughout April, more than 1,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at a time, a mark eclipsed March 29.
Before then, hospitalizations had been largely declining since mid-January, when more than 1,900 people were hospitalized with the virus at one time.
Monday, state health officials reported an additional 7 patients compared to Sunday’s data, meaning 1,259 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
In total, more than 40,000 people have been hospitalized due to the disease in Maryland.
Positivity Rate
The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate has been above 5% since late March, but it ebbed slightly Monday, from 5.61% to 5.39%.
It came even as the state reported conducting fewer tests than any day over the past week — 15,873.
The 5% mark is important, since global health officials recommend jurisdictions remain below it for two weeks before reopening, but states have routinely flouted this guidance. In Maryland, most capacity restrictions in public places have been removed, but face masks and social distancing are still required.
Vaccinations
Monday, Maryland health officials reported 45,868 newly administered doses of the coronavirus vaccines, eclipsing a record set last week for the most new shots reported on a Monday. Most of these shots were given on Sunday, but some could be reported late.
In total, 26.8% of Maryland’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 41.3% has received at least one dose.
Monday, 26,163 more people received their first dose of the Modern or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 19,628 received their second. An additional 77 shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson variety were also reported Monday, likely reported late, since the administration of that vaccine has been on pause in Maryland and across the country since last week, while federal health officials investigate rare side effects.
