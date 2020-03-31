3 more coronavirus deaths in Maryland brings total to 18, officials say

Of those confirmed to have the disease, 335 were in their 50s; 304 were in their 40s; 290 were in their 30s; 260 were in their 60s; 215 were in their 20s; 157 were in their 70s, and 32 were ages 10-19, the state said. Sixty-one of those with confirmed cases were older than 80 and six were younger than 9.