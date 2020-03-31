3 more coronavirus deaths in Maryland brings total to 18, officials say

Three more Marylanders have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 18, according to the state health department.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland has risen to 1,660 as of Tuesday, the day after Gov. Larry Hogan issued an executive order requiring residents to stay at home except for essential activities, state officials said. Tuesday’s total represented an additional 247 cases in the state — an 18% increase over the previous day.
The Republican governor, speaking on CNN Tuesday morning, reiterated the need for more protective supplies for healthcare workers and more tests.
“Without the tests, we really are flying blind," Hogan said. “We are really guessing where the outbreaks are.”
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties continue to lead the state in known cases Tuesday with 388 and 341, respectively. Baltimore County had 227, Baltimore City had 187, Anne Arundel County had 127, Howard County had 117, Carroll County had 92, Charles County had 40, Frederick County had 33 and Harford County had 25, the state said.
Of those confirmed to have the disease, 335 were in their 50s; 304 were in their 40s; 290 were in their 30s; 260 were in their 60s; 215 were in their 20s; 157 were in their 70s, and 32 were ages 10-19, the state said. Sixty-one of those with confirmed cases were older than 80 and six were younger than 9.
Women represent 856 of the patients, and the other 804 are men, according to the state.
The number of negative coronavirus tests administered in Maryland has reached 14,868, and 53 people have been released from isolation, state officials said.
The DC-Maryland-Virginia area had 2,709 confirmed cases as of Monday and is likely to face a similar wave of cases to the New York area, which has had nearly 1,000 deaths, Hogan said.
Maryland announced its first nursing home coronavirus outbreak over the weekend, with at least 66 confirmed cases, one death and another 27 staff members requiring testing at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, according to the governor.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.