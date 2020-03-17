Maryland sees 54% jump in coronavirus cases in one day

Twenty more Marylanders have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of Tuesday, a 54% increase and the largest one-day spike in confirmed cases so far, according to a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan.
At least 57 people have confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state, according to Mike Ricci, the spokesman. Thirty seven of those patients are between the ages of 18 and 64, and the other 20 are older than 65, Ricci said. No minors have tested positive for the disease in Maryland.
The pandemic, which has sickened more than 185,000 and killed 7,300 globally, has been confirmed in nearly half of Maryland’s two dozen counties.
Twenty four people have tested positive in Montgomery County, followed by 14 in Prince George’s County, six in Baltimore County, three in Anne Arundel, three in Howard, two in Harford, one in Baltimore City, and one each in Carroll, Charles, Frederick and Talbot counties, Ricci said.
The statewide numbers appear not to include confirmed cases independently announced by local jurisdictions. Carroll County announced its second confirmed case Tuesday morning and an additional patient — a woman in her 20s — tested positively for the disease in Baltimore City Monday, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced.
The increase followed an order by Gov. Larry Hogan shutting down all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms beginning Monday after people were sighted celebrating St. Patrick’s Day over the weekend instead of practicing “social distancing” and staying home as requested by officials and health experts.
“We should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Hogan said Monday. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding."
