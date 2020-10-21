Maryland reports 492 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths, as ICU hospitalizations continue to grow

Maryland health officials on Wednesday reported 492 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths tied to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.
The new bundle of data moves the state to a total of 137,236 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,912 deaths since March, when the state reported its first confirmed cases.
Thirty-six of 50 states are seeing a surge in confirmed cases in the past week as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. Maryland is considered by Hopkins to be among 10 states that are level in terms of new cases in the past week, while just four states and Washington, D.C. are seeing decreasing caseloads.
But caseloads in Maryland have steadily increased this month, prompting New York state on Tuesday to again add Maryland to its travel advisory list. The advisory requires visitors from listed states and territories, which are considered to have “significant community spread,” to quarantine for 14 days after traveling to New York.
Maryland has seen the 15th-most deaths per capita and the 28th-most cases per capita among states during the pandemic, according to Hopkins' data. Research has suggested that cooler winter and fall weather could bring more virus cases.
Current hospitalizations dropped to 463 from 464 Tuesday. The state has seen significant growth in hospitalizations since Sept. 20, when it had 281 people hospitalized, but is still well below a late April peak of more than 1,700 hospitalized, according to The Baltimore Sun’s coronavirus data.
Among those hospitalized, 131 needed intensive care Wednesday, up from 123 Tuesday. After going most of September and the beginning of October in double-digit ICU numbers, Maryland has now reported triple-digit ICU hospitalizations for nine straight days.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests over a weeklong period, was 3.11%, down from 3.2% Tuesday. The state’s rolling positivity rate has generally trended upward since being at 2.51% as of Sept. 24.
Hopkins, which calculates its positivity rate differently than Maryland, reported Maryland’s positivity rate to be 2.36% as of Tuesday, up from 2.29% as of Monday. Hopkins' data provider changed its formula Friday, moving from the number of people tested to use all viral tests performed, which has lowered its positivity rate. The state uses the number of tests in its formula.
The new numbers came a day after Maryland detailed its two-phase vaccine distribution plan, which would give the vaccine first to more at-risk populations before moving to vaccinate the general population when vaccine supplies increase.