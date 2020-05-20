Maryland confirms four cases of rare syndrome in children with coronavirus ties. Here’s what you need to know

Four cases of a mysterious and potentially fatal syndrome in children with links to the coronavirus have appeared in Maryland, state health officials confirmed this week.
A 15-year-old Baltimore County girl died Saturday after showing symptoms of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, an ailment that has been documented in children in New York and other locations, county officials said.
Here’s what you need to know about the syndrome:
What is MIS-C?
MIS-C is considered rare and is possibly linked to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. Some children believed to have MIS-C have tested positive for antibodies associated with the virus, though the connection is still unclear.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that MIS-C has appeared in children as a persistent fever, hypotension and inflammation. Respiratory symptoms were not present in all cases, according to the CDC.
Medical experts from the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center say much of the information on MIS-C is still speculative in the absence of research.
“This is a newly recognized syndrome, which is severe but uncommon,” said Kwang Sik Kim, a medical doctor and director of Hopkins’ division for pediatric infectious diseases.
Medical experts have noted the syndrome mimics symptoms of Kawasaki disease, which tends to appear in children under the age of 5 as a fever, rash, reddened eyes, swollen tonsils and cracked lips, Kim said.
In comparison, cases of MIS-C differed by appearing in children over the age of 5 and including new symptoms not commonly associated with Kawasaki, such as shock or hypotension, Kim said.
When did MIS-C appear?
In late April, clinicians in the United Kingdom identified several previously healthy children presenting a severe inflammatory syndrome with Kawasaki disease-like features, according to the CDC.
Those children also tested positive for current or recent infection by the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the CDC.
In early May, New York City health officials received reports of children with MIS-C, some of whom were admitted to intensive care units. New York City health officials have since identified more than 100 patients with symptoms of the syndrome, the CDC states.
Additional reports of children presenting a severe inflammatory syndrome with an epidemiological link to COVID-19 have been reported by authorities in other countries, the CDC states.
In Maryland, 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson died Saturday at Johns Hopkins Hospital after showing symptoms of the syndrome. State health officials say they have identified three additional cases and are monitoring the situation.
When should Marylanders seek medical attention?
Kim recommends that parents monitor children who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for at least four weeks, especially those over the age of 5.
“You just have to watch out if your child continues to have a fever and signs of inflammation," Kim said. “Does the kid look sick compared to normal or complain about abdominal pain, and there’s a fever? I’d definitely seek a pediatrician to ask if these are signs of this syndrome.”
Experts are unsure if Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is specific to children or if it also occurs in adults. The CDC’s case definition for MIS-C includes individuals under the age of 21.