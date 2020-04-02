Maryland received small fraction of coronavirus gear it requested from U.S. government, including body bags

Maryland requested masks, gloves and face shields — and 15,000 body bags — from the federal government but has received only a small fraction as it tries to prepare for continued increases in coronavirus cases, according to a new document.
The state received 34 percent of the 778,129 face masks it requested, 26 percent of the 421,532 N95 respirator masks it sought, and 43 percent of the 330,540 requested gloves, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency documents released Thursday by the U.S. House and Government Reform Committee.
Maryland was the only state in its FEMA region — which includes surrounding states and the District of Columbia — to request body bags. The state sought 15,000 and hasn’t received any, according to the document.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and officials from many states have often warned that they lack adequate personal protective equipment and medical supplies for health care workers to handle the pandemic.
“We have not received all the supplies we requested from the federal government, but we are working with them, private vendors, organizations, and residents to get more personal protective equipment,” Maryland Health Department spokesman Charles Gischlar said on Wednesday, before the document was released.
The department did not immediately respond to questions about the state’s request for 15,000 body bags.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said in an interview Thursday that it is significant that Maryland hasn’t received any of the 100,000 nasopharyngeal swabs it requested or the 50,000 viral transport units it sought. The swabs are used for testing for the virus. Transport media is a substance used for preserving a sample on its way to the lab.
“The administration was caught flat-footed when it came to supplies,” said Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat. "This is a huge problem. This has been a source of enormous frustration and concern from the start."
Overall, the oversight committee said FEMA had distributed less than 10 percent of the N95 masks and less than 1 percent of gloves sought collectively by Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
“Rather than casting doubt on the gravity of this pandemic, the administration should have been working around the clock to prepare and execute plans to obtain desperately needed personal protective equipment and medical supplies,” committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, said in a prepared statement.
FEMA had no immediate comment but was preparing a response, said Jessica Nalepa, the agency’s external affairs office director.
