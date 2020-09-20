Maryland reports 412 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths Sunday

Maryland health officials reported 412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three new deaths Sunday.
The three latest victims were women in their 60s, 70s and 80s, according to state data. Their identities have not been released.
A total of 3,735 people have now died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 120,156 people have been infected in Maryland since the state began tracking the pandemic in March.
The number of people currently hospitalized dropped for a third straight day to 281, according to state officials. Of those, 213 are in acute care, down 36 from Saturday, and 68 are in intensive care, seven fewer than the day before.
The seven-day, average rate of positive cases in Maryland is 2.85%, according to state officials.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center calculates that rate differently: Maryland’s seven-day, rolling rate is 5.66%, the university reported.
The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state’s. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days where the rolling average positivity rate is under 5% before governments begin easing virus-related restrictions.
