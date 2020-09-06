xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland reports 512 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths Sunday

Colin Campbell
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 06, 2020 10:12 AM

Maryland health officials added 512 more confirmed coronavirus cases and three more deaths to the state’s tally Sunday.

A total of 3,655 people have now died from the coronavirus in Maryland, and the total number of cases has reached 112,119, officials said.

Advertisement

The state’s rolling, seven-day average positivity rate was 3.63%, as of Sunday.

Johns Hopkins University, however, calculates the positivity rate differently. With a positivity rate of 5.39%, according to the university’s coronavirus resource center, Maryland returned to the list of states whose rates are above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization before reopening.
Advertisement
Why is Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate always lower than what Johns Hopkins says it is — and does it matter? »

This story will be updated.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement