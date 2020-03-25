Baltimore employees on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will get stipend

Baltimore will provide some employees at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic with a $200 biweekly stipend, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Wednesday.
“It is critical that we provide any relief we can to our front line employees to ease burdens at home while they continue to go to work on behalf of the city and its residents,” Young said in a statement.
The stipend will go into effect Monday, and will show up on employees’ first scheduled payroll checks. Firefighters, EMTs and police officers will each receive $200, while other employees deemed “mission critical” will get an additional $100 biweekly.
Young, a Democrat, last week put the city under a state of emergency. Since then, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city has increased tenfold.