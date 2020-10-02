Maryland reports 712 new coronavirus cases, one death; positivity rate up slightly

One day after reporting no new deaths associated with COVID-19 for the first time since March, Maryland officials reported one new fatality and 712 new confirmed cases of the virus Friday morning.
With these additions, Maryland has confirmed 126,222 total cases of the virus and 3,806 deaths since March. Through Thursday’s numbers, the state had the 27th most cases per capita and 16th most deaths per capita in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The day’s numbers come hours after President Donald Trump — who has downplayed the toll of the virus for months — announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yumi and I are wishing President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and our prayers are with them both,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wrote in a tweet Friday morning.
There are currently 323 patients are hospitalized with the virus, down from the previous day’s 331. Of this population, 80 are requiring intensive care, an increase of six people from Thursday. Maryland reached peak ICU occupancy in the early days of May, hitting 611 beds on May 10.
Maryland reported a seven-day positivity rate of 2.93%, up from 2.88% Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate tracks the percentage of virus tests that return positive results during a weeklong period. This measure dipped below 3% on Sept. 20, and has stayed below 4% every day since Aug. 8 and below 5% every day since June 26.
Before governments ease back virus-related restrictions, the World Health Organization recommends that they see positivity rates below 5% for 14 straight days. Maryland has now spent more than three months with a positivity rate below that measure, but began opening back up before hitting that benchmark.
Hopkins, which calculates positivity in a different way from the state, reports Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate through Thursday as 5.6%, right at the center of the pack compared to other states. Maryland calculates positivity by using tests conducted, while Hopkins looks at the people tested, meaning those who are tested numerous times are counted only once in the university’s statistics.
According to the university, Maryland has performed the 27th most tests per capita compared to other states as of Thursday. The state conducted fewer tests in September than it did the previous month.
