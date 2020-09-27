Maryland reports 431 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 10 new deaths

Maryland officials reported Sunday 431 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 more deaths.
Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 123,403 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since it began tracking the disease in March. Since then, officials say 3,790 people have died due to the disease or complications from it.
As of Sunday, 328 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide testing positivity rate is at 2.57% as of Sunday.
