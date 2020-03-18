These stores in Baltimore are offering specific hours for coronavirus-vulnerable customers

With those older and with underlying health condition at particular risk for the novel coronavirus, several local and national stores in the Baltimore area are designating times during which their doors are open for only those specific groups.
Here is a sampling of local and national stores in the Baltimore area with senior-specific hours. If you know of a business designated hours for at-risk groups, reach out at nruiz@baltsun.com.
Target: The retail store with 20 Baltimore-area locations has announced that its first hour of shopping each Wednesday (from 8-9 a.m. at most locations) will be reserved for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
Martin’s: Beginning Thursday, all of the grocer’s locations will be open only for customers aged 60 or older from 6-7 a.m. daily. Martin’s has eight locations in Maryland.
Boarman’s Old Fashioned Meat Market: The Highland market designated its first two open hours, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for customers 65 and older both Tuesday and Wednesday after having designated 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for older customers Monday. Boarman’s will be closed Thursday to restock and has yet to announce its designated hours for Friday.
Dollar General: As of Tuesday, Dollar General’s first hour each day will be solely for senior customers. Dollar General has nearly 30 locations within 10 miles of downtown Baltimore and almost 40 within 20 miles, with the majority opening at 8 a.m.
Whole Foods Market: All Whole Foods nationwide will open for customers 60 and older one hours before opening to the general public. There are 10 Whole Foods in Maryland, including two in Baltimore, one in Columbus and one in Annapolis. All of those locations are designated for seniors from 7-8 a.m. before opening to the public.
Safeway: Safeway, like other Albertsons Company stores, will reserve its stores for vulnerable shoppers from 7-9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Safeway has four locations in the Baltimore area.
Giant Food Stores: Like Martin’s, Giant locations will be reserved for customers 60 and older from 6-7 a.m. daily.