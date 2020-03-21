Baltimore County man in his 60s is Maryland’s second coronavirus death

A second Maryland resident who tested positive for coronavirus has died, Gov. Larry Hogan reported Friday night. The victim was a Baltimore County man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions, the governor said.
Neither the man’s identity nor his area of residence in the county was disclosed.
“On behalf of our entire state, we send our heartfelt condolences to his family and to all those who loved him,” Hogan said in a statement.
“This sad passing is a stark reminder of the seriousness of the crisis we face,” said Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, “and it breaks my heart to know that this will not be the last life we lose to this pandemic.”
It was the state’s second death from the virus in three days.
On Wednesday night, Hogan reported the state’s first death in the pandemic, a man in his 60s from Prince George’s County. Officials said the man had acquired the disease through community transmission. He, too, had underlying health problems, officials said.
As of Friday afternoon, Maryland had 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Kata Hall, spokeswoman for the governor. That was up from 107 cases on Thursday.