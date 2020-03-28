Maryland nears 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus; 11,516 negative tests conducted

The number of Marylanders known to have the new coronavirus is nearing 1,000, as the number of cases climbed by 218 on Saturday, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.
In Maryland, 992 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a 28% increase in cases from the 774 known to have the disease in the state as of Friday, Hogan spokeswoman Kata D. Hall said on Twitter. The fifth person to die from the coronavirus in Maryland was an Anne Arundel County man in his 80s, the state health department announced Friday night.
While the number of Marylanders infected by the acute respiratory disease is almost certainly higher, for the first time Saturday the governor’s office released the number of total negative tests: 11,516.
Most of Maryland’s known coronavirus cases were in Montgomery (255) and Prince George’s (196) counties, as of Saturday. Baltimore County had 141 known cases, Baltimore City had 112, Anne Arundel had 88, Howard had 73, Harford County had 21 cases, and Carroll County had 10, according to the state. All of those counties saw increases in positive tests from the day before.
Allegany and Dorchester counties are the only two in Maryland with no reported cases.
The previous four coronavirus patients who died were identified as three men in their 60s and a woman in her 40s, all with underlying health conditions. The men lived in Prince George’s County and Baltimore County. The woman lived in Montgomery County.
People ages 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems are considered most at-risk for the disease, but most people in Maryland who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are younger.
The state says 204 people in their 40s have tested positive for the disease, followed by 195 people in their 50s, 174 people in their 30s, 143 people in their 60s, 138 people in their 20s, 91 people in their 70s, 27 people over 80, 15 people ages 10-19, and five cases of children younger than 9.
COVID-19 has been found in 487 women and 505 men in the state.
On Friday, Baltimore County announced that two of its first responders, a police officer and a firefighter, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both individuals are recovering in self-quarantine.
The Carroll County Health Department also said Friday that two residents of a Mount Airy nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 60 other residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home are awaiting test results. The two sickened residents have been hospitalized. All residents and staff with symptoms have been tested and any staff with symptoms are isolating at home, said Maggie Kunz, a spokeswoman for the county health department. Residents with symptoms are being isolated at the nursing home, Kunz said.
Most child care centers in Maryland were forced to close by the end of the day Friday in an attempt to contain the spread. State schools remain closed for the next four weeks, with universities in Maryland’s system transitioning to online learning for the rest of the semester and K-12 learners expected to resume instruction remotely as early as next week.