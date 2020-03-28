Maryland nears 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus; 11,516 negative tests conducted

The Carroll County Health Department also said Friday that two residents of a Mount Airy nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 60 other residents of Pleasant View Nursing Home are awaiting test results. The two sickened residents have been hospitalized. All residents and staff with symptoms have been tested and any staff with symptoms are isolating at home, said Maggie Kunz, a spokeswoman for the county health department. Residents with symptoms are being isolated at the nursing home, Kunz said.