Salisbury made a national list of coronavirus hotspots. How many cases came from its poultry plant? Maryland won’t say.

Those totals are the only figures the state has released. In response to repeated requests by The Baltimore Sun, the Hogan administration would not release specific numbers of cases for the two big plants on Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore — Perdue in Salisbury and Amick Farms in Hurlock in Dorchester County — saying it is still trying to test all workers on every shift and does not have complete data about the outbreak that has drawn national attention since April 23. That’s when The New York Times identified the Salisbury metro area as one of the country’s worst COVID-19 infection sites.