Baltimore restaurants, casinos and churches can increase capacity to 50% next week

Baltimore will allow places of worship, casinos and retail establishments to operate at half capacity, loosening the city’s coronavirus-related restrictions while still taking reopening more slowly than the state allows.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Friday that while some parts of the state feel comfortable moving into Stage Three, Baltimore is not there yet. Still, he said the city is ready to move forward on some reopening steps on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Indoor dining will be allowed at 50% capacity, up from 25%, as will religious services, malls, casinos and indoor recreation establishments such as movie theaters.
Hogan announced Tuesday that all businesses — including entertainment venues — can reopen starting Friday night, though local government officials have the authority to keep more restrictive rules in place.
The Republican governor loosened capacity restrictions on religious services and retail establishments to 75% and allowed movie theaters and live entertainment to reopen Friday at 50% capacity, or up to 100 people at indoor venues and 250 at outdoor venues, whichever is less.
Baltimore has generally moved slower than the state in its reopening. While its seen encouraging signs recently, it was only last month that the White House singled out Baltimore as one of the nation’s areas of concern for an outbreak.
Jennifer Martin, a deputy health commissioner, said Friday that throughout the month of August, the city’s positivity rate and seven-day average number of cases and deaths declined. She said the city remains concerned about the elevated risk of disease transmission at large gatherings.
“While we are encouraged by the current data trends, there still is cause for the city to remain cautious as we move forward,” she said. “This pandemic is not over, and we must all remain vigilant to ensure that our case numbers and deaths continue to decline.”
Young urged people not to hold cookouts or parties over the Labor Day weekend.
“We’re still in a pandemic,” he said, “one that’s built to spread rapidly in large groups.”