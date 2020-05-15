xml:space="preserve">
Maryland’s stay-at-home order will be lifted at 5 p.m. May 15, allowing for the lifting of restrictions that were put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Not all counties, though, are planning to reopen to the full extent allowed under phase one of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s recovery plan. Here’s what is allowed in each jurisdiction in the Baltimore area.

Key

  • Open

  • Closed

  • Additional modifications or restrictions

Anne Arundel County

  • RetailCurbside pickup, delivery

  • Barbershops, salonsAppointment only

  • Bars and restaurantsPickup, delivery

  • In-person religious services

  • Gyms

  • Manufacturing

Baltimore City

  • Retail

  • Barbershops, salonsCan open for essential workers

  • Bars and restaurantsPickup, delivery

  • In-person religious services

  • Gyms

  • Manufacturing

Baltimore County

  • RetailCurbside pickup, delivery

  • Barbershops, salonsCan open for essential workers

  • Bars and restaurantsPickup, delivery

  • In-person religious services

  • Gyms

  • Manufacturing

Carroll County

  • Retail50% capacity

  • Barbershops, salons50% capacity

  • Bars and restaurantsPickup. delivery

  • In-person religious services50% capacity

  • Gyms

  • Manufacturing

Harford County

  • Retail50% capacity

  • Barbershops, salons50% capacity

  • Bars and restaurantsPickup. delivery

  • In-person religious services50% capacity

  • Gyms

  • Manufacturing

Howard County

  • RetailCurbside pickup, delivery

  • Barbershops, salonsOne customer at a time

  • Bars and restaurantsPickup. delivery

  • In-person religious servicesNo more than 10 people

  • Gyms

  • Manufacturing

