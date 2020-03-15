Baltimore’s religious services move online or cancel as coronavirus outbreak spreads: ‘This is a moving target’

Outside the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in North Baltimore on Sunday morning, a small line of vehicles is parked near a side entrance before 11 a.m. Mass begins.
It’s the first Mass that Archbishop William Lori will be hosting since announcing Saturday that all public Roman Catholic masses were canceled as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Maryland. Instead of a parking lot full of people in their Sunday best, only a handful of church personnel have gathered to put on a livestream service.
Charlie Dubin, 67, of Baltimore’s Hamilton neighborhood had not gotten the memo and came to the church Sunday hoping to participate in the Mass.
As he walked away, learning that the church would be one of a growing number of establishments that have closed their doors to the public amid the growing outbreak, he said he sees churches as important as supermarkets to their local communities.
“It’s really surprising,” he said, adding that he’d never seen the church closed to the public for a prolonged period.
It’s what religious organizations across Baltimore are tackling as government officials urge that large gatherings not convene in hopes of containing the spread of the virus.
“Back when the governor spoke of having 250 people in a gathering, I thought that perhaps that was the right thing to do and we tried to accommodate that,” Lori said. “But this is a moving target.”
He said he and his staff made the choice “reluctantly” Saturday afternoon to cancel services after state officials said the number of cases continues to rise in Maryland. As of Sunday morning, 31 cases had been confirmed statewide, including the first case in Baltimore City.
On Saturday, the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox of America wrote that it is advising its followers “not to be exposed in places of public assembly [including attending church] during the next few weeks.”
“We recognize that this is an unprecedented situation and one that calls upon each of us to take steps to protect our fellow parishioners and larger communities,” the statement reads. “During this time, if anyone wishes not to come to church, the Holy Archdiocese extends this blessing, as such a decision is not a sin, but an act of love and responsibility for the protection of one’s self and their fellow human beings.”
The Islamic Society of Baltimore canceled Friday prayers indefinitely, writing in a statement that, per “the directives of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and out of basic Islamic fiqh that preserving life is paramount,” it was necessary to cancel services and other religious gatherings.
While many religious services not already broadcast on TV are being offered via online streaming services, Lori said he’s aware that many still consider Sunday religious services to be an essential part of their community, as Dubin did.
“We are certainly continuing to communicate information [and] inspiration to sort of draw people together,” Lori said. “Except we just have to do it in a different way for the time being. As soon as we can possibly return to having everybody together in church, we will do that.”
Lori added that the group’s philanthropic efforts, primarily through Catholic Charities of Maryland, will continue to aid those dependent on the church’s other offerings.
He said the group “has been working hard to make sure that we can continue delivering those services uninterrupted, but in a way that conforms to the public health and safety concerns that our public officials have made clear to us.”