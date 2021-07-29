Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has had COVID twice. How common is reinfection?

Jackson, for one, has declined to say whether he’s vaccinated, calling it a personal decision. But NFL protocol requires daily PCR testing for unvaccinated athletes, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said Jackson tested negative several days in a row before his positive result. Vaccinated athletes, who make up 90% of the Ravens roster, according to Harbaugh, are required to take a test only once every few weeks. All of the Ravens coaching staff is vaccinated against the disease, the team has said.