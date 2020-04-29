‘They’re climbing’: Exterminators say calls for rats in Baltimore homes have doubled during coronavirus pandemic

Baltimore exterminators say the city’s rats have moved from restaurants to homes as the coronavirus pandemic has cut down on food waste from the city’s eating establishments.
Frank Simms, the owner of Q Pest Control, said calls about rat infestations in Baltimore City residences have double since the beginning of the pandemic, coinciding with Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders closing businesses and restricting social gatherings. Q Pest Control services communities in the city as well as Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Harford counties.
Simms, who has been working in the industry for 29 years, said he’s only seen similar increases when major rainstorms or floods force rats to find shelter and food away from city streets.
“There’s more people indoors and they’re cooking more. There’s more great smells coming out of their kitchens [and it’s] quieter at night,” Simms said.
He also theorized that the governor’s stay at home order has led to less people throwing their trash on the street, which he admits is a positive in its own right.
“Environmentally, it’s great ... but at the same time, we need to address the rat” issue, Simms said.
Norway rats, the most common type of rat in Baltimore, don’t usually travel more than 150 feet from burrow to food source.
Simms painted one particularly bleak picture of a rat climbing a three-story Baltimore rowhome complex to sneak into an opening in pursuit of food.
“They’re climbing,” he said. “Typically, they’re coming in through an old dryer vent that’s not well sealed or well covered."
Nathaniel Williams Jr., the owner of Relay Pest Control, said he’s also seen calls for homes at Baltimore residences roughly double in recent weeks. The pest control company covers the city as well as parts of Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Howard counties.
“I guess with more people working from home, it could be people not putting out trash correctly,” Williams said, adding he gets from five to 10 calls a day now for rodent control.
Rats have a “complex social hierarchy within their colonies,” said Jim Fredericks, of the National Pest Management Association. There are “alpha males,” which get to eat first and have first mating opportunities, then there are “beta males” and rats of lesser importance, which may be forced to sleep outside the safety of a nest or burrow.
“As resources become scarce, whether that be food, or harborage, nesting places, that imposes stress upon that rat community, so to speak, and when there’s stress you do see increased aggressive behavior within that rat social system,” he said.
A spokesman for the city’s Public Works Department, which handles rodent control, did not respond to questions about whether the pandemic has had a similar effect on the department.
Simms said the pandemic has also pushed more people to handle bug infestations by themselves.
Simms said that the number of people who are only getting consultations has increased in recent weeks as homeowners decide they don’t have the money to let a professional handle the issue and try to handle infestations themselves first.
Latest Coronavirus
Chicago Tribune reporting contributed to this article.