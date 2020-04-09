Maryland releases race breakdown of coronavirus cases for first time

Maryland released information about the race of confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time Thursday, reporting that 42.7% of those infected whose race was known were black, 31.9% were white and 11.8% were Asian or another race.
In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan noted the “troubling disparities” in the data. About 30% of Maryland’s overall population is black, compared to nearly 60% white, according to U.S. Census data.
“On Tuesday, I directed [the Maryland Department of Health] to begin publishing everything that is available on racial and ethnic breakdowns on COVID-19 cases, with updates as more data becomes available,” Hogan said. “Today, we are able to publish 75% of the currently available data, which shows troubling disparities and points to a persistent public health challenge that we must address.”
Race data is not available for nearly 22% of Maryland’s now 6,185 confirmed cases, but Hogan said Tuesday he is directing the state health lab to report such data from its tests and “be as proactive as anyone in the nation” in pushing private labs to do the same.
“I want to caution that 90% of the testing is being done by doctors and hospitals who are sending tests to private labs outside of the state, which have not been keeping such data,” said Hogan, adding there will be significant gaps in data initially.
As of Thursday morning, the state also announced 138 deaths caused by the virus. Nearly 40% of the victims are black, with 55 of the 2,064 cases among African-Americans ending in death. Another 39 victims were white, while the race is unknown in another 21.
Maryland health officials have faced pressure for about a week to release the racial breakdown of confirmed cases by legislators and others concerned that there are disparities in testing and care for people of color.
Hogan said there are no federal requirements for private labs to collect such racial data, and he said he would not want to push companies so much that they would refuse to handle Maryland cases.
The state also began releasing age and gender info of the victims. Although women represent the majority of those infected at 53.7%, 83 of the deaths, more than 60%, have been men. By age, 86 of the victims have been at least 70 years old, with a death rate of almost 14% among those confirmed to have the virus who are over 80.
State Del. Nick Mosby has been a leading voice pressuring the Hogan administration to release the racial breakdown of coronavirus cases, saying an early analysis of data is the only way to spot and rectify disparities.
After seeing the numbers for the first time Thursday morning, the Baltimore Democrat quickly calculated the disproportionate impact the virus is having black residents.
“Wow,” he said, calling the gap concerning. “From the data, we should develop our response."
But data based on a patients’ race alone, Mosby cautioned, is not enough. Cases broken down by ZIP code would help officials target communities that are hit hardest with resources and information. In a hyper-segregated city like Baltimore, a person’s neighborhood determines so much about their predicted health outcomes.
“It’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not all that we need,” Mosby said. “Each day that goes on without that data, we’re just delaying the development of an effective and equitable solution.”
He hopes the state soon makes numbers available that could show if there’s a under-representation of testing near certain hotspot neighborhoods. That could help health officials prioritize bringing accessible testing sites to particular ZIP codes.“The majority of testing sites are drive-up,” Mosby said. “Many people in poor communities do not own cars, they rely on public transport. We need to increase the number of walk-in testing centers.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Pamela Wood, Luke Broadwater and Talia Richman contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.