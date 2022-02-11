Maryland’s COVID positivity rate drops below 5% Friday for first time since November

Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5% Friday for the first time since late November as the state continues to recover from the surge of the contagious omicron variant.
The state health department reported a seven-day average positivity rate, or percent of all coronavirus tests that returned positive, of 4.8% — down from a peak of 30% in early January. Maryland’s rate has been above 5%, considered the threshold for significant community spread, since Nov. 28.
Positivity rate is one of several COVID-19 metrics that have declined considerably in recent weeks. The state recorded 731 cases and 10 deaths Friday — also the lowest daily rate since late November. There are 913 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 171 people requiring intensive care.
Gov. Larry Hogan touted the improved metrics, but stressed that booster shots remain key to driving COVID-19 rates down. The state relaunched a vaccine lottery this week in the hopes of enticing residents to get their extra dose.
“While our key health metrics continue to dramatically decline, we are ramping up our efforts to get every Marylander that we can boosted against COVID-19,” Hogan said in a statement. “The goal of our $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion is to reach those people who didn’t realize the importance of getting boosted, who are on the fence, or who just haven’t gotten around to it yet.”
About 73% of Marylanders are fully vaccinated; 64% of Americans have been fully vaccinated.
This article will be updated.