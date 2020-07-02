Baltimore City to open swimming pools, athletic courts, playgrounds with coronavirus restrictions

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced some swimming pools, athletic courts and playgrounds will open this month with new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
City officials announced Thursday plans to open five community pools on July 13, followed by five additional pools on July 20. Residents wishing to visit the pools must pre-register for 90-minute time slots and submit to temperature screenings before entry, officials said.
Officials did not say which pools will open July 13 and July 20. Registration for pool time slots is scheduled to open July 6. Walk-ins are not permitted this year.
Playgrounds, basketball courts, outdoor fitness equipment will also open to the public July 13. Bmore Summer Fun camps will return July 6. The city will continue to offer virtual recreation options for families concerned about COVID-19.
More details are available on the Department of Recreation and Parks website at bcrp.baltimorecity.gov.