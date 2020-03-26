Models show coronavirus infection ‘peaking probably around Fourth of July,’ Maryland health agency official says

Maryland’s outbreak of the new coronavirus is on pace to peak around July 4, a state Health Department official told members of the Maryland elections board, although outside health experts cautioned against predictions involving a certain date because a lot is unknown or could change.
Webster Ye, director of the Health Department’s office of governmental affairs, delivered a sobering timeline to board members Wednesday as they weighed decisions about the state’s upcoming elections.
Ye said Maryland was in the “middle of the pack” with its infection rate compared to other states.
“New York state, for example, is way above, and states like Nebraska are way below," Ye said. “We’re expecting this to be peaking probably around Fourth of July, so that’s probably when it gets the worst.”
“If that happens,” Ye continued, "that means we will have done our job because we have slowed down hospital capacity demands. If we get a sudden spike in the next two weeks, that means we probably haven’t done our jobs because we’re going to be overwhelmed.”
Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore City health commissioner and George Washington University professor said she was “surprised” anyone would make a prediction of the disease’s peak spread when the number of coronavirus infections is unknown.
A lack of widespread testing in the U.S. has officials estimating where the virus trajectory is headed.
“Not all patients with symptoms are even being tested. Many people are self-isolating at home. And there are likely many more, even tens of thousands more, who have mild or no symptoms and don’t know they have COVID-19,” Wen said.
Ye’s office is the health department’s liaison to the General Assembly and the federal government. According to the Maryland Manual, the state archives’ guide to government, the office of governmental affairs works with state delegates and senators on legislation the health department needs and analyzes the impact of other bills on the agency.
Michael Ricci, spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan, said Thursday that he was checking on a request for comment on Ye’s presentation.
Ye told members of the election board that estimate he provided was based upon internal modeling by the Health Department, as well as modeling from Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System.
Wen cautioned the models could be wrong.
“What data we do have shows cases are accelerating now. We need to be preparing right now,” she said.
Ye described the state’s effort to “flatten the curve” by slowing the number of people infected early in the virus’ spread. That helps the health care system absorb the cases.
It’s done through aggressive measures, such as those taken by Hogan, to close schools and businesses to keep people apart. Public health officials believe the virus is largely spread through person-to-person contact.
Dr. Thomas Ingelsby, director of the John Hopkins’ Center for Health Security, said the number of cases will depend on the public’s response to those measures.
“The timing and height of the peak will depend on the effectiveness of social distancing measures and decisions and actions around them in the time ahead,” he said.
The virus could be impacted by other factors. Some public health officials have said they don’t know if the virus will slow in warmer months and come back with a second wave in the fall or later, or if it will peak and decline.
As a new coronavirus, no one has immunity to it. A vaccine to prevent infection is in the works but not expected to be available for 12 to 18 months.
Ye offered several more statistics as board members discussed the risk of opening polling places during an April 28 special general election and a June 2 presidential primary.
The state has just over 200,000 masks in its supply and isn’t getting many more from federal officials, Ye told the group.
Maryland hospitals have just over 2,000 available hospital beds, 396 of which are in intensive care units, Ye also said. About 1,000 ventilators are available, he told the board.
After hearing the figures, election board members moved forward with a draft plan to block in-person voting in June.
Many public officials and health experts have been reluctant to estimate how long the coronavirus outbreak will last.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump attracted the ire of public health leaders after he suggested he wanted to “have the country opened up” by Easter, less than three weeks away. Trump said he feared the restrictions being implemented across the country would do irreparable damage to the economy.