Maryland State Police say 79 people have been charged with violating governor’s coronavirus orders

Maryland State Police said 79 people have been charged in the past month with violating the governor’s executive orders against congregating in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Law enforcement agencies across the state have responded to 2,234 calls for service and conducted more than 28,300 compliance checks, according to state police, which collected the data between March 24 and April 23.
Many of the violators are given warnings, while most of those who are charged also appear to be charged with other violations that prompted a police officer’s response, such as a traffic stop or traffic accident.
Around Baltimore, several police agencies said calls for violations usually end with people dispersing without incident.
For example, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has said that officers responded to eight calls between March 26 and April 14, but issued no charges. The sheriff’s office said that in five of those no violations were observed, while “the remaining three were resolved once the individuals were provided information on the order.”
State Police did charge a Lutherville man after responding to a Westminster hotel for a gathering of teens where alcohol was present. That man was also charged with alcohol-related offenses, state police said.