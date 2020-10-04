Maryland reports 471 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Maryland officials reported 471 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one more death.
Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 127,290 cases of COVID-19 and 3,814 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.
As of Sunday, 320 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.01% as of Sunday, a slight increase over Saturday and the first time the state has been over 3% since Sept. 18.
This story will be updated.