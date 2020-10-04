xml:space="preserve">
Maryland reports 471 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 04, 2020 10:14 AM

Maryland officials reported 471 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one more death.

Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 127,290 cases of COVID-19 and 3,814 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.

Advertisement

As of Sunday, 320 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day testing positivity rate is at 3.01% as of Sunday, a slight increase over Saturday and the first time the state has been over 3% since Sept. 18.

This story will be updated.

