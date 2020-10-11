Maryland reports 562 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

Maryland officials reported Sunday 562 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four new deaths.
Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 131,357 cases of the COVID-19 caused by the virus since officials began tracking the disease in mid-March. In total, 3,854 people have died in Maryland due to the disease or complications from it.
As of Sunday, 393 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 2.83% as of Sunday.
This story will be updated.