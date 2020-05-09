'It’s a ghost town’: Ocean City boardwalk, beach reopen to sparse attendance and social distancing signs

The Jolly Roger Ferris Wheel was still. No one posed at Old Time Photos. Police cars crept along the boardwalk.
Saturday wasn’t like any other day at the beach.
After the coronavirus outbreak caused emergency closures nearly two months ago, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan reopened the beaches and boardwalk Saturday morning, bringing sparse attendance.
With statewide stay-at-home orders still in place and hotels still closed, Meehan called it a “soft opening” for the beach town that would have otherwise expected crowds for the weekend’s annual festivities.
“In May, the crowds are beginning to build up dramatically. This is Mother’s Day weekend. This would be a pretty busy weekend,” said Meehan, standing on a mostly empty boardwalk.
The sparse attendance was welcome to him. Out-of-town vacationers are still prohibited. The boardwalk and beach had opened to those who live nearby. A few families were jogging and bicycling. Signs encouraged everyone to keep their distance.
Meehan said he will open the beaches and boardwalk entirely when Gov. Larry Hogan lifts the statewide stay-at-home order. The governor restricted the travel of all Marylanders in March to try and stem the coronavirus outbreak. As of Saturday, the virus has infected more than 31,500 people in Maryland and killed more than 1,500 people, according to state health officials.
Maryland’s beach town had expected hundreds of thousands of people last weekend for the annual Springfest, one of the biggest arts and crafts shows in the country. They usually fill up the big inlet parking lot with tents and this year Blue Travelers was the headline act. The 30-year festival was canceled for the first time.
Measures of tourism such as room taxes and visitor center attendance show declines of more than 70 percent from March of last year, the most recent month available.
To make matters worse, a polar vortex over Canada is blowing down the East Coast. Beach temperatures were forecast 20 degrees colder than average, with highs in the low 50s and strong winds.
“We’re just getting kicked," said Anna Dolle Bushnell, whose great-grandfather opened Dolle’s, the family’s famous boardwalk taffy shop 110 years ago.
Usually this time of year, she’s and staff are making 3,000 to 5,000 pounds a day of fudge, taffy, caramel, chocolates and other candies. She has continued mail orders, but business has plunged.
“We’re lucky if we’re pumping out a couple hundred [pounds],” she said.
Dolle Bushnell was grateful to reopen the boardwalk shop Saturday. “This is like the first shot in the arm for us."
The governor’s order allows restaurants to do carryout business, but Craig Diehlmann’s boardwalk shop, Photo Magic, remains closed. He returned Saturday, just to check on things.
“It’s brutal. I don’t know what else to say,” Diehlmann said. “There should be tens of thousands of people on the boardwalk right now, and there’s not. It’s a ghost town.”
The biggest events of the summer have also been canceled or postponed.
The start of beach season may be battered by the pandemic and polar vortex, but the mayor offers up a silver lining.
“I often get people asking me, or sending me emails, saying Ocean City’s changed. It’s not like it used to be because of all the large events,” Meehan said. “This will really be a bit of a throwback summer, where you come to the beach with your family, spend a lot of family time together ... In some ways, that might not be a bad thing.”