At least 6 Maryland nursing homes have 100 coronavirus cases, as data shows virus spreading through many facilities

Data Maryland released Tuesday evening shows the coronavirus has spread throughout many of the state’s nursing homes, in some cases infecting most residents and many staffers.
The pathogen’s virulence is evident in facilities across the region and the state.
There are more than 100 COVID-19 cases in at least six nursing homes, including FutureCare Lochearn in Baltimore, SagePoint Nursing and Rehabilitation in Southern Maryland, Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, Genesis Health Care’s Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick, Ellicott City Healthcare Center and FutureCare Old Court in Randallstown.
For most of those facilities, that could mean the virus has infected the vast majority of residents, though it’s not clear exactly how many because the counts appear to include staff. For example, there are 220 infections reported at the Lochearn center, though it has capacity for 200 residents, while at the Ellicott City facility, the 117 cases amounts to 64% of its resident capacity.
The coronavirus has been deadliest at SagePoint, where 33 people have died, and Pleasant View, where the death toll is at least 29, which had 95 residents at the time of the outbreak. The next highest death toll is at ManorCare Silver Spring, which has 15 deaths from 79 cases.
The state’s nursing home administrators say they have been following a host of recommendations from state and federal health officials, including restricting visitor access since mid-March, requiring staff to wear extensive personal protective equipment, and testing staff and patients as much as they can. But the data show the virus has continued to spread.
“This is not the flu," said Holly O’Shea, a spokeswoman for FutureCare.
That chain is reporting some of the highest case counts in the state at its nursing homes because it has pursued widespread testing even of patients and staff who aren’t showing symptoms, something that has been largely unavailable across the country.
O’Shea said the company has been working to adapt as more is learned about the virus’ spread. But the data show much is left to be understood.
“What is it about this virus that, notwithstanding all the interventions we have in place, it’s so easily transmitted?” she said. “What is the key to cracking this virus code so it is stopped?"
