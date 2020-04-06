Maryland’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 4,045, death toll at 91, officials say

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland have risen to at least 4,045 Monday, with the death toll at 91, officials said.
Maryland added 436 cases and 24 deaths since Sunday. More than 25,572 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and 184 have been released from isolation, according to state officials.
Prince George’s County saw the largest increase, with 23 new cases confirmed. The county leads the state with 916 confirmed cases. Montgomery County has seen 19 additional cases since Sunday, giving it a total of 793 confirmed cases, officials said.
Howard County reported three new cases since Sunday, bringing its total to 214 confirmed. Wicomico County reported added one new case Monday, bringing the total to 11, according to the state.
Of the confirmed cases in Maryland, 2,155 were confirmed in women and 1,890 were confirmed in men, state officials said.
This story will be updated.