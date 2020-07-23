Maryland reports 664 new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations tick up

Maryland reported 664 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths Thursday as hospitalizations continued to tick up.
The state has reached 80,836 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and the confirmed death toll from the disease or its complications has reached 3,281 since the state began tracking it in March.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications rose by 23 patients to a total of 528 as of Thursday, according to the state. Of those patients, 395 were in acute care, 27 more than Wednesday, and 133 are in intensive care, four fewer than Wednesday.
The statewide positivity rate, a key metric in determining the spread of the virus, increased to 4.56% Thursday from 4.49% Wednesday, according to the state health department.
Johns Hopkins University calculates that rate differently. It puts Maryland’s positivity rate at 5.02% as of Thursday, putting it on a list of 33 states with higher than recommended rates. The World Health Organization recommends that governments have a seven-day average rate below 5% for 14 days before they begin reopening measures.
The number of U.S. workers filing for unemployment rose nationally last week for the first time since March, amid new outbreaks in many areas. In Maryland, 33,378 people filed for benefits last week, according to the state.
