Maryland reports 818 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Saturday

Maryland officials reported 818 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths attributed to the disease on Saturday.
All told, 99,693 Marylanders have now tested positive for the coronavirus since testing began in March. There have been 3,499 deaths that were confirmed to be caused by the coronavirus. The state averaged just over 750 new confirmed cases a day over the first two weeks of August.
The number of people being treated in hospitals increased slightly. As of Saturday, 460 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus. That’s up by three from Friday, when 457 people were hospitalized; 107 of them are in intensive care, the same as on Friday.
Maryland reported Saturday that the state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.43%, down from 3.63% Friday.
Johns Hopkins University, meanwhile, has Maryland at a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 4.9%. That rate puts Maryland among 14 states, plus Washington, D.C., that meet the recommendation of having a positivity rate of 5% or less, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.
The positivity-rate figure Hopkins includes in its daily reports is consistently higher than that of the state. The difference comes from the data used in the calculations. Maryland officials calculate the positivity rate as the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume over a seven-day period. Rather than the total testing volume, Hopkins uses the number of people tested, or the combination of new cases and people who tested negative.
The World Health Organization recommends 14 straight days of positivity rates beneath 5% before easing virus-related restrictions.
This story will be updated.