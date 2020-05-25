Maryland surpasses 47,000 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue slight decline

He added: “If these last few difficult months have reminded us of anything it is that life is fragile. We have now lost more than 2,000 Marylanders to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just last week we lost the first child in our state to the virus—a 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County. We pray for her family. And on this Memorial Day weekend, we pray for all of our fallen. May God bless the great state of Maryland and the United States of America.”