Maryland surpasses 47,000 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations continue slight decline

Maryland added 839 confirmed cases of coronavirus to its tally Monday as hospitalizations due to the virus continued to decline slightly.
The state also reported 25 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as well as 115 probable deaths, meaning the results haven’t been confirmed by a laboratory test. To date, 47,152 Marylanders have been infected with coronavirus and 2,187 have died.
There are currently 1,279 patients hospitalized for coronavirus, with 517 in intensive care, officials reported — continuing a steady decline.
Hospitalizations is the metric Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration is tracking most closely when deciding whether to further roll back coronavirus restrictions.
In a video Monday, Hogan reflected on the intersection of Memorial Day and COVID-19.
“Although Marylanders are not encouraged to gather in large numbers, now more than ever on this Memorial Day, it is important to reflect on the heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Maryland’s proud history of fallen heroes dates back to before the founding of our great nation at the Battle of Long Island in the summer of 1776,” he said during the video, which he posted on his Twitter account.
He added: “If these last few difficult months have reminded us of anything it is that life is fragile. We have now lost more than 2,000 Marylanders to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just last week we lost the first child in our state to the virus—a 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County. We pray for her family. And on this Memorial Day weekend, we pray for all of our fallen. May God bless the great state of Maryland and the United States of America.”
This article will be updated.