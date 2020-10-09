Maryland reports 734 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Friday

Maryland health officials reported 734 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10 new deaths caused by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus on Friday.
Maryland has now reached at least 130,159 infections and 3,845 virus-related deaths during the pandemic.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Maryland has declined slightly since Thursday, with 391 patients in the hospital because of the virus' effects.
The 403 people hospitalized Thursday were the most in Maryland since late August. Of the hospitalizations as of Friday, 96 required intensive care, and 295 were in acute care, state figures show.
The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s seven-day positivity rate to be 2.87% Thursday. The Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center reported the state’s rate as 5.75% through Thursday.
The state and Hopkins calculate positivity rates differently with the state using tests completed and Hopkins using people tested, meaning the university counts individuals who are tested multiple times only once, regardless of their results.
Entering Friday, Maryland ranked 21st among states in cases per capita and 16th in deaths per capita, per Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. The state ranked 30th in the country in tests per capita.
This article will be updated.