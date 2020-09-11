Maryland adds 646 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Friday

Maryland health official added 646 new cases of the coronavirus and six fatalities to the state’s tally on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 114,724 and the death toll to 3,685.
The state listed its testing positivity rate at 3.76%. But Johns Hopkins, which also measures positivity rates in the United States, listed it at 6.15%.
The two entities calculate positivity rates using different data sets. Maryland assesses the total number of tests administered, including repeat tests given to the same person, while Hopkins factors in the absolute number of people tested.
As of Friday, 369 people were listed as hospitalized, a slight uptick from the day before.
